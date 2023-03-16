X

Kettering water main work to affect traffic on East Dorothy Lane

Local News
By
23 minutes ago

A water main replacement project beginning Monday will affect traffic on East Dorothy Lane from Far Hills Avenue to Hathaway Road in Kettering.

Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on East Dorothy Lane between Far Hills Avenue and Shroyer Road.

This portion of the project, which is expected to last up to three weeks, will affect traffic on East Dorothy Lane as follows:

The south lane (for eastbound travel) between Far Hills Avenue and Hathaway Road will be closed during the project. The north lane will facilitate traffic in both directions.

Through traffic on Dorothy Lane will be reduced to one lane in both directions, which will be maintained during constructions.

In Other News
1
Dayton says settlement shows city was not responsible for massive water...
2
Montgomery County offering free rides for St. Patrick’s day weekend
3
2 OVI checkpoints tonight in Dayton
4
Warren County reports case of meningococcal disease
5
Dayton invests $1.5 million in local organizations for housing...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top