Kettering water main work to affect traffic on East Dorothy Lane

A water main replacement project beginning Monday will affect traffic on East Dorothy Lane from Far Hills Avenue to Hathaway Road in Kettering.
Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on East Dorothy Lane between Far Hills Avenue and Shroyer Road.
This portion of the project, which is expected to last up to three weeks, will affect traffic on East Dorothy Lane as follows:
The south lane (for eastbound travel) between Far Hills Avenue and Hathaway Road will be closed during the project. The north lane will facilitate traffic in both directions.
Through traffic on Dorothy Lane will be reduced to one lane in both directions, which will be maintained during constructions.
