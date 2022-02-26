Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kettering yard debris center to reopen

The city of Kettering’s yard debris center will reopen for the season on Monday, March 7.Bill Lackey/Staff

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
The city of Kettering’s yard debris center will reopen for the season on Monday, March 7.Bill Lackey/Staff

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News
42 minutes ago

The city of Kettering’s yard debris center will reopen for the season on March 7. The facility for Kettering residents is located at 1840 Woodman Center Drive, and hours are Monday through Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Users should be prepared to present proof of residency when dropping off debris.

Brush, limbs and trimmings should be cut to a maximum length of 6 feet and maximum diameter of 4 inches. Items exceeding these specifications may be refused.

The yard debris center cannot accept grass clippings, thatch, sod, dirt, rocks, concrete or building and construction materials.

The above-listed items can contaminate the composting process and cause equipment failure. However, Montgomery County Solid Waste District may accept some of these materials. Please call (937) 225-4999 for more information.

In Other News
1
Watch micro-drone racing at Air Force Museum today
2
West Carrollton to celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday with block party
3
Clayton seeking planning commission member
4
Local virtual, augmented reality creator rebrands, adding workers
5
Power restored following winter weather-related outages
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top