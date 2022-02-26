Kettering yard debris center to reopen

The city of Kettering’s yard debris center will reopen for the season on March 7. The facility for Kettering residents is located at 1840 Woodman Center Drive, and hours are Monday through Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Users should be prepared to present proof of residency when dropping off debris.
Brush, limbs and trimmings should be cut to a maximum length of 6 feet and maximum diameter of 4 inches. Items exceeding these specifications may be refused.
The yard debris center cannot accept grass clippings, thatch, sod, dirt, rocks, concrete or building and construction materials.
The above-listed items can contaminate the composting process and cause equipment failure. However, Montgomery County Solid Waste District may accept some of these materials. Please call (937) 225-4999 for more information.