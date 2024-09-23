Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion books Grammy-winner Yankovic for 2025

Kettering has already booked one Fraze concert for next year, a 7:30 p.m. July 17 show by the Electric Light Orchestra Experience, its website states.

Earlier this month, Kettering approved $2.9 million in spending for 2025. In recent years, the city has approved the Fraze spending package in the same year as the season.

Yankovic is expected to bring his legendary full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour with special guest Puddles Pity Party, according to the Fraze.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They range from $59 to $129. Tickets can be purchased in person at Fraze Fanfare in Town & Country Shopping Center or online at fraze.com. Tickets are limited to four per transaction.

Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A 5-time Grammy winner, he is best known for his parodies of the biggest musical artists over the past four decades.

His hits include “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes,” and the platinum-selling “White & Nerdy.” His last album Mandatory Fun is the only comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200.