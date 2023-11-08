KeyBank Tower could be completely vacant soon, but Stratacache owner could change that

KeyBank Tower, one of downtown Dayton’s tallest buildings, is about to become completely vacant — but city officials say they believe it won’t stay that way for very long.

A company managed by Chris Riegel, the owner of the city’s tallest building, Stratacache Tower, plans to spend millions of dollars renovating the KeyBank office tower in the hopes of attracting new tenants.

Riegel’s company, Arkham Red LLC, will have the option to buy the KeyBank property and land if he makes significant renovations, fills up tens of thousands of square feet of office space and gets a certain number of people to work in the building.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said the building potentially could have a mix of uses, including offices and housing.

“At this point, we’ve talked about office space because we want those jobs,” Dickstein said. “We will certainly be working with the property owner ... we have and will entertain conversations around housing as well, so you might have a mixed-use building.”

The Dayton City Commission on Wednesday approved an assignment and assumption of ground lease agreement with Arkham Red for the KeyBank Tower that gives the company a purchase option if certain benchmarks are met.

Arkham Red, which is managed by Stratacache CEO and founder Riegel, says it has negotiated a leaseholder sale for the tower with THMG 10 West Second Street LLC, which currently holds the leaseholder rights.

The city of Dayton owns the land on which the building sits, as well as the “air rights,” meaning the actual office tower, city officials said.

The city has to approve any new lease assignments.

Keybank Tower, located at 10 W. Second St. in Courthouse Square, was constructed in the 1970s during the urban renewal efforts that transformed downtown.

The building originally was occupied by MeadWestvaco Corp, but later became the Dayton headquarters for KeyBank, which put its name and logo atop the 27-story structure around 2008.

THMG later acquired the leaseholder rights for the property in 2010.

Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

City Manager Dickstein said the tower was built with the help of a public financing tool that gave the city the ground leases and air rights.

But she said the city never expected and did not ever want to own the property.

She said the tower has an annual holding cost of nearly $1 million to keep it heated and secured, and the city does not want to shoulder that financial burden.

Dickstein said the tower likely will be completely empty sometime this year, after the Downtown Dayton Partnership and KeyBank vacate their offices.

Under the purchase option agreement, Arkham Red will be able to buy the land and air rights from the city if the company invests at least $4 million into the property, fills 85,000 square feet of office space and ensures 90 or more full-time employees work in the building, according to Dickstein.

The company will have three years to reach these milestones. If Arkham Red exercises this option, the city no longer would have ownership of any kind of the property, Dickstein said.

The city says it would sell ownership of the tower to the company for $10.

The city says THMG owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent and real estate tax obligations, but it will not pursue those under the new agreement.