X

Kings Island to sell slices of Vortex roller coaster this weekend

The Vortex roller coaster at Kings Island celebrates its 30th anniversary this week. Riders are rocketed through 3,800 feet of track at speeds exceeding 55 miles per hour through two vertical loops, one corkscrew, one boomerang turn, and a 360-degree helix. All in all, riders turn head-over-heels a grand total of six times. SUBMITTED
The Vortex roller coaster at Kings Island celebrates its 30th anniversary this week. Riders are rocketed through 3,800 feet of track at speeds exceeding 55 miles per hour through two vertical loops, one corkscrew, one boomerang turn, and a 360-degree helix. All in all, riders turn head-over-heels a grand total of six times. SUBMITTED

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

Kings Island announced it will sell 1.5-inch slices of the recently retired Vortex roller coaster this weekend in the park.

ajc.com

Credit: Kings Island

The amusement park said that a limited number of track slices, capped with metal plates and mounted in a display stand, as part of a kit that includes a limited-edition Vortex postcard set and a certificate of authenticity signed by Kings Island Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz.

ExploreKings Island to retire Vortex roller coaster this weekend

The kits will sell for $198.70 at the Emporium storefront within the park this weekend. Any unsold kits will be available for sale online during the week of Oct. 5.

Kings Island announced Sept. 27, 2019 that it would close the Vortex roller coaster at the end of the season. The Vortex had been part of the park since 1987.

ExplorePHOTOS: The Vortex at Kings Island through the years

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.