KISS concert at Nutter Center postponed; Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID

Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISStory" during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISStory" during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

By , Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago

KISS is postponing its next four tour dates, including its Thursday, Sept. 2 concert at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, but Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be e-mailed to ticketholders directly.

