Kreeger resigns from Yellow Springs Village Council

Yellow Springs has recently been the subject of a tense, months-long debate regarding Oberer Homes’ plan to build 143 single-family homes along Spillan Road at the south edge of the village. Some residents, including comedian Dave Chappelle, voiced opposition to the Oberer development in public meetings.

“Everything that’s been going on made it even harder for me to stop,” she said. “The most important thing is for Council people to take a balanced approach on issues, to hear all the different sides, and be willing to do the work. It’s not always easy to do that, to maintain an open mind.”

Any village resident wishing to fill the position must submit a letter of interest by Monday, May 2 at noon. They must also attend that evening’s council meeting to present their biography and statement of interest, and answer any questions from council.

Council may decide Kreeger’s replacement at the May 2 meeting, or may hold the decision until May 16th, per village documents. Whoever is selected to fill the seat will serve the remainder of her term through 2023.