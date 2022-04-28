Kreeger resigns from Yellow Springs Village Council

YELLOW SPRINGS — Lisa Kreeger has announced her resignation from Yellow Springs village council, citing work and scheduling conflicts.
Kreeger, the Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Capella University, said her work and travel schedule, which has increased post-pandemic, has interfered with her ability to attend public meetings.
“I’m heartbroken about it because it’s been such an honor to be on village council in Yellow Springs,” she said.
First elected in 2017 for a two-year term, and reelected in 2019, Kreeger has served on the Planning Commission and Public Arts and Culture Commission during her tenure. She also served on the Yellow Springs Development Corporation and worked in part to form the village’s citizen review board, which allows village residents to express their experiences with village police.
Kreeger was also active in creating a program called “utility roundup,” in which villagers can choose to round up their utility bill to help people who are struggling to pay their own utilities.
Yellow Springs has recently been the subject of a tense, months-long debate regarding Oberer Homes’ plan to build 143 single-family homes along Spillan Road at the south edge of the village. Some residents, including comedian Dave Chappelle, voiced opposition to the Oberer development in public meetings.
“Everything that’s been going on made it even harder for me to stop,” she said. “The most important thing is for Council people to take a balanced approach on issues, to hear all the different sides, and be willing to do the work. It’s not always easy to do that, to maintain an open mind.”
Any village resident wishing to fill the position must submit a letter of interest by Monday, May 2 at noon. They must also attend that evening’s council meeting to present their biography and statement of interest, and answer any questions from council.
Council may decide Kreeger’s replacement at the May 2 meeting, or may hold the decision until May 16th, per village documents. Whoever is selected to fill the seat will serve the remainder of her term through 2023.
