More new housing planned for Yellow Springs just after previous fight

Available housing has been a problem in Yellow Springs as existing properties have aged. A 2018 study of Yellow Springs housing showed the village has significant gaps in current housing availability and affordability.

News of the DDC development comes just after a tense, months-long debate regarding Oberer Homes’ plan to build 143 single-family homes along Spillan Road at the south edge of the village. Some residents, including comedian Dave Chappelle, voiced opposition to the Oberer development in public meetings.

A public hearing on the DDC application has not yet been held. The company submitted their application and preliminary plan on March 15, and the first hearing is expected April 12.

“We continue to make the best of the opportunities that come forward. We know what our priorities are in terms of housing, and we’re continuing to direct developers in that way,” said village council president Brian Housh. “We’re certainly interested in figuring out all the different ways we can make it a residential development that fits with Yellow Springs, and provides that diversity in housing options.”

DDC has developed several subdivisions locally in Fairborn, Riverside, Middletown, Springfield and others, as well as communities near Columbus and Cincinnati. The company currently has new developments planned for Springfield, Huber Heights, and Brookfield.

if approved, construction on the lots would start in spring 2023, and completed as one phase. The home builder has not yet been selected, Sears said.

“We are excited to be in Yellow Springs. We are hoping to create a good relationship with the village, and to put together a project that both we and the village can be proud of,” he said.