Kroger breaks ground on $23 million local store

Kroger and city of Riverside officials on Friday broke ground on a $23 million new store that will employ about 160 people.
The store is being built at 601 Woodman Drive, the site of a former Kmart building that was being demolished this week.
Construction is expected to be completed in early 2023.
The 100,349-square-foot store will feature a five-pump gas station, pharmacy drive-up window, 15 grocery pickup parking spaces and expanded departments, Kroger send in a press release.
A Starbucks location is part of the project.
Riverside Mayor Pete Williams said Thursday that Kroger’s investment addresses a key concern for the city.
“It’s not hard to determine what happens to dated retail sites that sit vacant in Ohio for more than a few winters,” he said.
“So it certainly was something that was a point of concern for us as a city on how long this large site on a major thoroughfare was going to sit,” Williams added. “But we’re very happy that there was interest and that we’re going to have a great corporate partner like Kroger be the one that makes it their home. And they get a real centerpiece for our city.”
When the new store on Woodman opens, Kroger stores on Spinning Road in Riverside and Smithville Road in Dayton will close, company officials have said.
