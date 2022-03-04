Kroger breaks ground on $23 million local store

Caption Kroger and City of Riverside Officials broke ground Friday March 4, 2022 on the future Kroger store location in the city of Riverside. The 100,349-square-foot store will be located at 601 Woodman Drive. The store will feature a five-pump gas station, pharmacy drive-up window, 15 Pick Up parking spaces, and expanded departments. The $23 million project will employ approximately 160 associates. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Caption Kroger and City of Riverside Officials broke ground Friday March 4, 2022 on the future Kroger store location in the city of Riverside. The 100,349-square-foot store will be located at 601 Woodman Drive. The store will feature a five-pump gas station, pharmacy drive-up window, 15 Pick Up parking spaces, and expanded departments. The $23 million project will employ approximately 160 associates. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Riverside Mayor Pete Williams said Thursday that Kroger’s investment addresses a key concern for the city.

“It’s not hard to determine what happens to dated retail sites that sit vacant in Ohio for more than a few winters,” he said.

Caption Crews Thursday were tearing the site of a former Kmart at Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road where officials have said Kroger plans a $23 million location that will include about 160 jobs. Credit: Jim Noelker

“So it certainly was something that was a point of concern for us as a city on how long this large site on a major thoroughfare was going to sit,” Williams added. “But we’re very happy that there was interest and that we’re going to have a great corporate partner like Kroger be the one that makes it their home. And they get a real centerpiece for our city.”

When the new store on Woodman opens, Kroger stores on Spinning Road in Riverside and Smithville Road in Dayton will close, company officials have said.