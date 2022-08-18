Kroger stores on fast-growing pre-approval list for sports gambling kiosks

The state estimates that regulated sports betting will be a $1 billion industry in Ohio in its first year or so of operation, growing to $3.35 billion within a few years. Since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling four years ago cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize sports gambling, Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports, according to the Associated Press.

One of the local establishments that received the lottery’s pre-approval was Romer’s in Bellbrook. Owner Greg Romer said that sports gambling and his sports bar is a natural fit.

“We welcome people to come in and obviously stick around,” Romer said. “That’s part of the motivation for having it. People can come in and bet on a football or basketball game and sit and watch it,” he said.

He said the sports bar has seen success with Keno and other Ohio Lottery games.

The deadline to apply and be guaranteed consideration by the Ohio Casino Control Commission for a Type-C licenses has passed, but the commission said people should still apply if they are interested.

“Type-C sports gaming hosts are encouraged to continue applying for licensure,” the commission said. “Although the host window closed with the second mobile management services provider window, as required by statute, the requirements to be licensed as a Type-C sports gaming host are far less than the other business entities involved in sports gaming. As such, the Commission anticipates being able to continue to process and license Type-C sports gaming hosts who missed the application window ahead of the universal start date.”

The commission said that hosts should not wait to apply because of this, but that applications filed in the next few weeks are still likely to get considered before the Jan. 1 launch date.

The Ohio Lottery Commission said the bigger sports betting companies will ultimately be responsible for paying out prizes and will work with the lottery and host locations to find the best methods to cash out prizes.

“Lottery retailers are permitted to pay prizes up to the reportable tax threshold. For traditional lottery products, the retailers cash prizes up to $599,” the lottery commission told the Dayton Daily News this week. “However, each proprietor has the ability to set an adjusted prize payment level for cash payouts with each host they partner with.”

Local pre-qualified sports gambling locations

Below are the local establishments who have received pre-approval by the Ohio Lottery to apply for a Type C sports gambling licenses.

Beavercreek

Kings Table Bar & Grill, 2348 Grange Hall Road

Submarine House Bar And Grill, 3195 Dayton Xenia Road

Tuty’s Bar & Grill, 3982 Colonel Glenn Hwy

Wings Sports Bar And Grille, 3347 Seajay Dr.

Roosters, 2430 North Fairfield Road

Knollwood Tavern, 3833 Dayton Xenia Road

Bellbrook

Romer’s, 4439 State Route 725

Butler Twp./ Vandalia

Fricker’s #124, 6834 Miller Lane

Wings Bar & Grille, 7902 N. Dixie Dr.

Little York Tavern And Pizza, 4120 Little York Road

Fricker’s #108, 22 Foley Dr.

Submarine House, 8807 N Dixie Dr.

Centerville/ Washington Twp.

Kroger Co #923, 1095 S. Main St.

Submarine House Bar And Grill, 503 Miamisburg-Centerville Road

Soft Rock Cafe, 877 E. Franklin St.

Kroger Co #960, 5400 Cornerstone North Blvd.

Pour Haus, 536 Miamisburg Centerville Road

Geez Grill And Pub, 6061 Far Hills Ave.

Bargos Grill & Tap, 588 Miamisburg-Centerville Road

Theos, 7890 Paragon Road

Dayton

Chris’ Band Box, 3001 East Third St.

Patterson Pub, 970 Patterson Road

Poelking Lanes Inc, 1403 Wilmington Ave.

Red Carpet Tavern, 3301 Wayne Ave.

Carmichael’s Pub, 3011 Wayne Ave.

Fricker’s #102, 1818 Woodman Dr.

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, 703 Watervliet Road

Ned Peppers, 419 East 5th St.

Eaton

Wings Etc, 1342 North Barron St.

Englewood

Company 7 BBQ, 1001 S. Main St.

Fairborn

Mister Hipp, 109 E Dayton Yellow Springs Road

Kroger Co #838, 1161 E Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Mulvaney’s Sports Pub, 560 N. Broad St.

Bowl 10, 1425 N. Broad St.

Mr P’s Lounge, 13 N. Wright Ave.

W.O. Wrights, 3979 Col Glenn Hwy

Franklin

Hunter Cafe, 4129 State Route 122

The Well, 4371 S. Dixie Hwy

AJ’s Franklin Tavern, 331 S Main St.

The River Edge, 9636 N. Dixie Hwy

Harrison Twp.

The Palms Lounge & Grill, 4950 Old Barn Road

Huber Heights

The Brick Tap & Tavern, 7113 Taylorsville Road

Marian Lanes, 6170 Brandt Pike

Fricker’s #116, 6280 Chambersburg Road

Submarine House Bar & Grill, 5376 Taylorsville Road

Brownies Tavern, 4464 Powell Road

Roosters, 5571 Merily Way

Jamestown

Kelley’s Cafe, 105 W Washington St.

Kettering

Kings Point Pub, 4660 Wilmington Pike

Capri Lanes, 2727 S Dixie Dr.

Poelking Woodman Lanes, 3200 Woodman Dr.

Katz Lounge, 1221 E Stroop Road

Harrigan’s Tavern, 4070 Marshall Road

Phone Booth Lounge, 1912 E. Whipp Road

Hank’s Pub And Patio, 2529 Patterson Road

Lebanon

The Pub, 915 N. Broadway St.

Broadway Barrel House, 402 North Broadway

Miamisburg/ Miami Twp.

Milano’s Pizza Subs And Taps, 9572 Springboro Pike

Roosters Miamisburg, 9400 Springboro Pike

Kroger Co #722, 10101 Landing Way

Oinkadoodlemoo & Brew, 209 Byers Road

Good Time Charlies, 61 S. Main

Fricker’s 741 130 LLC, 251 Springboro Pk

Poelking Lanes South, 8871 Kingsridge Dr.

Moraine

Vinny’s, 2205 Dryden Road

New Carlisle/ Park Layne

The Layne Lounge, 630 McAdams Dr.

Piqua

Breakpoint Entertainment, 8133 N County

Kroger Co #932, 1510 Covington Ave.

FM Station, 535 South St.

Riverside

Clancy’s Tavern, 5514 Burkhardt Road

Sidney

Fricker’s Sidney #127, 2599 W Michigan St.

Springboro

Roosters Springboro, 257 West Central Ave.

Mr. Boro’s Tavern, 495 N Main St.

Springfield

Victory Lanes, 1906 Commerce Road

Che’s Rustic Lounge, 1150 North Bechtel Ave.

Taylor’s Tavern, 5539 Dayton Springfield Road

Fricker’s #120, 1616 Upper Valley Pike

Troy

Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N Market St.

Fricker’s #123, 1187 Experiment Farm Road

Kroger Co #984, 731 West Market St.

West Carrollton

Sparky’s Lounge, 822 Watertower Lane

Down The Pike, 1603 South Alex Road

Bojangles, 1925 S. Alex Road

Xenia

The Buck & Ear, 124 Xenia Towne Square

Stan’s Bar & Grill, 757 W. 2nd St.

Stan’s One Stop, 757 W. 2nd St.