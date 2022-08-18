Kroger stores on fast-growing pre-approval list for sports gambling kiosks

Multiple area Kroger stores have been pre-approved by the Ohio Lottery to host gambling kiosks for the grocery chain’s customers to place wagers next year when legal sports gambling begins in Ohio.
An updated list shows about 85 local establishments have now received pre-approval to host sports gambling kiosks. The majority are bars and restaurants, but there are also bowling alleys, and now a grocer.
The approval from the Ohio Lottery Commission is the first step local businesses have to go through to get sports betting in their establishments. They also will need to get approval for a “Type-C” license from the Ohio Casino Control Commission, which will use the lottery’s recommendation to determine whether to allow the business to partner with a larger sports betting company to install kiosks there.
According to the Ohio Lottery Commission, Kroger stores in the areas of Centerville, Fairborn, Miamisburg and Piqua and Troy have been pre-approved. Multiple requests for comment sent to Kroger this week were not returned.
The Casino Control Commission announced in June that sports gambling will begin in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023. The OCCC is in the process of creating rules, applications, forms and other essentials to launch sports betting.
The state estimates that regulated sports betting will be a $1 billion industry in Ohio in its first year or so of operation, growing to $3.35 billion within a few years. Since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling four years ago cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize sports gambling, Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports, according to the Associated Press.
One of the local establishments that received the lottery’s pre-approval was Romer’s in Bellbrook. Owner Greg Romer said that sports gambling and his sports bar is a natural fit.
“We welcome people to come in and obviously stick around,” Romer said. “That’s part of the motivation for having it. People can come in and bet on a football or basketball game and sit and watch it,” he said.
He said the sports bar has seen success with Keno and other Ohio Lottery games.
The deadline to apply and be guaranteed consideration by the Ohio Casino Control Commission for a Type-C licenses has passed, but the commission said people should still apply if they are interested.
“Type-C sports gaming hosts are encouraged to continue applying for licensure,” the commission said. “Although the host window closed with the second mobile management services provider window, as required by statute, the requirements to be licensed as a Type-C sports gaming host are far less than the other business entities involved in sports gaming. As such, the Commission anticipates being able to continue to process and license Type-C sports gaming hosts who missed the application window ahead of the universal start date.”
The commission said that hosts should not wait to apply because of this, but that applications filed in the next few weeks are still likely to get considered before the Jan. 1 launch date.
The Ohio Lottery Commission said the bigger sports betting companies will ultimately be responsible for paying out prizes and will work with the lottery and host locations to find the best methods to cash out prizes.
“Lottery retailers are permitted to pay prizes up to the reportable tax threshold. For traditional lottery products, the retailers cash prizes up to $599,” the lottery commission told the Dayton Daily News this week. “However, each proprietor has the ability to set an adjusted prize payment level for cash payouts with each host they partner with.”
Local pre-qualified sports gambling locations
Below are the local establishments who have received pre-approval by the Ohio Lottery to apply for a Type C sports gambling licenses.
Beavercreek
Kings Table Bar & Grill, 2348 Grange Hall Road
Submarine House Bar And Grill, 3195 Dayton Xenia Road
Tuty’s Bar & Grill, 3982 Colonel Glenn Hwy
Wings Sports Bar And Grille, 3347 Seajay Dr.
Roosters, 2430 North Fairfield Road
Knollwood Tavern, 3833 Dayton Xenia Road
Bellbrook
Romer’s, 4439 State Route 725
Butler Twp./ Vandalia
Fricker’s #124, 6834 Miller Lane
Wings Bar & Grille, 7902 N. Dixie Dr.
Little York Tavern And Pizza, 4120 Little York Road
Fricker’s #108, 22 Foley Dr.
Submarine House, 8807 N Dixie Dr.
Centerville/ Washington Twp.
Kroger Co #923, 1095 S. Main St.
Submarine House Bar And Grill, 503 Miamisburg-Centerville Road
Soft Rock Cafe, 877 E. Franklin St.
Kroger Co #960, 5400 Cornerstone North Blvd.
Pour Haus, 536 Miamisburg Centerville Road
Geez Grill And Pub, 6061 Far Hills Ave.
Bargos Grill & Tap, 588 Miamisburg-Centerville Road
Theos, 7890 Paragon Road
Dayton
Chris’ Band Box, 3001 East Third St.
Patterson Pub, 970 Patterson Road
Poelking Lanes Inc, 1403 Wilmington Ave.
Red Carpet Tavern, 3301 Wayne Ave.
Carmichael’s Pub, 3011 Wayne Ave.
Fricker’s #102, 1818 Woodman Dr.
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, 703 Watervliet Road
Ned Peppers, 419 East 5th St.
Eaton
Wings Etc, 1342 North Barron St.
Englewood
Company 7 BBQ, 1001 S. Main St.
Fairborn
Mister Hipp, 109 E Dayton Yellow Springs Road
Kroger Co #838, 1161 E Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Mulvaney’s Sports Pub, 560 N. Broad St.
Bowl 10, 1425 N. Broad St.
Mr P’s Lounge, 13 N. Wright Ave.
W.O. Wrights, 3979 Col Glenn Hwy
Franklin
Hunter Cafe, 4129 State Route 122
The Well, 4371 S. Dixie Hwy
AJ’s Franklin Tavern, 331 S Main St.
The River Edge, 9636 N. Dixie Hwy
Harrison Twp.
The Palms Lounge & Grill, 4950 Old Barn Road
Huber Heights
The Brick Tap & Tavern, 7113 Taylorsville Road
Marian Lanes, 6170 Brandt Pike
Fricker’s #116, 6280 Chambersburg Road
Submarine House Bar & Grill, 5376 Taylorsville Road
Brownies Tavern, 4464 Powell Road
Roosters, 5571 Merily Way
Jamestown
Kelley’s Cafe, 105 W Washington St.
Kettering
Kings Point Pub, 4660 Wilmington Pike
Capri Lanes, 2727 S Dixie Dr.
Poelking Woodman Lanes, 3200 Woodman Dr.
Katz Lounge, 1221 E Stroop Road
Harrigan’s Tavern, 4070 Marshall Road
Phone Booth Lounge, 1912 E. Whipp Road
Hank’s Pub And Patio, 2529 Patterson Road
Lebanon
The Pub, 915 N. Broadway St.
Broadway Barrel House, 402 North Broadway
Miamisburg/ Miami Twp.
Milano’s Pizza Subs And Taps, 9572 Springboro Pike
Roosters Miamisburg, 9400 Springboro Pike
Kroger Co #722, 10101 Landing Way
Oinkadoodlemoo & Brew, 209 Byers Road
Good Time Charlies, 61 S. Main
Fricker’s 741 130 LLC, 251 Springboro Pk
Poelking Lanes South, 8871 Kingsridge Dr.
Moraine
Vinny’s, 2205 Dryden Road
New Carlisle/ Park Layne
The Layne Lounge, 630 McAdams Dr.
Piqua
Breakpoint Entertainment, 8133 N County
Kroger Co #932, 1510 Covington Ave.
FM Station, 535 South St.
Riverside
Clancy’s Tavern, 5514 Burkhardt Road
Sidney
Fricker’s Sidney #127, 2599 W Michigan St.
Springboro
Roosters Springboro, 257 West Central Ave.
Mr. Boro’s Tavern, 495 N Main St.
Springfield
Victory Lanes, 1906 Commerce Road
Che’s Rustic Lounge, 1150 North Bechtel Ave.
Taylor’s Tavern, 5539 Dayton Springfield Road
Fricker’s #120, 1616 Upper Valley Pike
Troy
Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N Market St.
Fricker’s #123, 1187 Experiment Farm Road
Kroger Co #984, 731 West Market St.
West Carrollton
Sparky’s Lounge, 822 Watertower Lane
Down The Pike, 1603 South Alex Road
Bojangles, 1925 S. Alex Road
Xenia
The Buck & Ear, 124 Xenia Towne Square
Stan’s Bar & Grill, 757 W. 2nd St.
Stan’s One Stop, 757 W. 2nd St.
