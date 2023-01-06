Landes Fresh Meats to close retail store

Landes Fresh Meats will permanently close its retail store location in Clayton this month.
In a statement on its website and social media page this week, the meat shop announced the decision to close Jan. 13, however, the brand itself will continue on.
“Landes Fresh Meats announces the expansion of its growing premium smoked sausage, bacon and meat products to the specialty grocery markets and food service across the Midwest,” the statement reads, adding that the retail store’s closure will allow the business to better meet “current and future demand.”
The statement did not specify what this further “expansion” into grocery markets would entail or if the closure will affect staffing, and a request for comment by this newspaper from management went unanswered.
Located at 9476 Haber Road, the retail space will remain under LFM ownership, though closed to the public, and will be used for “processing or packaging” of wholesale products for distribution to grocery markets.
According to the business website, LFM products are currently available at stores across the eastern U.S., including locally at places like Kroger, Jungle Jim’s, and Dorothy Lane Market.
“It was a difficult decision to decide to close our retail store because our customers have meant the world to us and our family,” the statement continues. “It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it’s ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business.”
Dating back 82 years, LFM is in its third and fourth generation of leadership.
Customers took to Facebook in response to the announcement, with many expressing sadness, and even frustration, at the impending closure.
“I love the special attention you all give to customers and remember people by name,” one commenter said.
Landes Fresh Meats is unaffiliated with Bowman and Landes, which operates a turkey farm and retail location in New Carlisle.
