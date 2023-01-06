Landes Fresh Meats to close retail store

According to the business website, LFM products are currently available at stores across the eastern U.S., including locally at places like Kroger, Jungle Jim’s, and Dorothy Lane Market.

“It was a difficult decision to decide to close our retail store because our customers have meant the world to us and our family,” the statement continues. “It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it’s ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business.”

Dating back 82 years, LFM is in its third and fourth generation of leadership.

Customers took to Facebook in response to the announcement, with many expressing sadness, and even frustration, at the impending closure.

“I love the special attention you all give to customers and remember people by name,” one commenter said.

Landes Fresh Meats is unaffiliated with Bowman and Landes, which operates a turkey farm and retail location in New Carlisle.