Lane closures reported on I-675 in Greene County following semi crash

Lanes on both sides of Interstate 675 are closed following a semi crash in Greene County Thursday morning.
The crash was reported at 7:49 a.m. near I-675 and Colonel Glenn Highway.
The left lanes on I-675 North and South are closed, according to Beavercreek police and fire dispatchers.
A medic was called to the scene, but it’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.
