Large Centerville apartment complex plan that drew opposition won’t move forward

Continental had filed applications with the city to construct 13 two-story buildings housing 20 or 24 units each for a total of 300 units, plus a community clubhouse. The “Springs at Centerville” project was planned for a wooded area near the southwest corner of Alex Bell Road and Wilmington Pike, mostly in Centerville, with a narrow strip of the land in Bellbrook.

“Continental Properties has withdrawn its applications for a Preliminary Development Plan and Zoning Map Amendment for the Springs at Centerville,” a statement from the city of Centerville said Friday morning.

City officials said the developer did not elaborate on why their plans changed. A representative from Continental Properties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The developer’s applications had been set to go before Centerville Planning Commission as early as Nov. 19.

Several Centerville residents spoke in opposition to the project at an Oct. 9 city council meeting. The project would have gone in an area fairly close to two existing large apartment complexes as well as the mile-long, built-out Wilmington Pike commercial strip.

Residents argued the development would have badly increased traffic, put a strain on local infrastructure, and destroyed their “sense of peace” in their neighborhood, saying it was “better suited” for other areas of the city.