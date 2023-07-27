X

Large tree on power lines leads to planned outage in Washington Twp, Kettering

A planned outage affecting over 600 power customers in Washington Township and Kettering Thursday was due to a large tree on a power line, according to AES spokesperson Mary Ann Kabel.

Kabel said that the outage affected 681 total power customers, who were called in advance to warn them of the outage, which began at 6:30 p.m.

She said that the process of de-energizing the power line, removing the tree, and restoring power takes about an hour to an hour and a half.

The outage affected power customers in the area of Marbrook Drive, Rahn Road and Ackerman Boulevard, Kabel said.

