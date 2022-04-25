dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton’s Larry Connor, Axiom-1 crew set to make return to Earth today

Pilot Larry Connor (left) and Commanader Mike Lopez-Alegria during training for Axiom Space's Ax-1 mission. Photo courtesy of Axiom Space and SpaceX.

Local News
1 hour ago

Dayton businessman Larry Connor and and the Axiom-1 crew are expected return from the International Space Station this afternoon.

Splashdown is targeted 1:06 p.m. off the coast of Florida, according to NASA.

Hatch closure from the space station completed at 7:26 p.m. on Sunday, with undocking finishing at 9:10 p.m., according to a tweet from the International Space Station.

A livestream for the return to home begins at noon. The undocking can be watched here:

The first private civilian crew has faced three delays due to weather in their return for home. Axiom was initially scheduled to begin the journey back to earth last Tuesday.

The return trip takes approximately 16 hours.

Axiom-1 partnered with Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic where they had experiments focusing on heart function and aging disorders. Connor previously said the crew had been working 14-hour days.

“Ax-1 Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Larry Connor, and Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe and Mark Pathy will complete 17 days in space at the conclusion of their mission. SpaceX Dragon Endeavour, the Ax-1 spacecraft, will return to Earth with more than 200 pounds of science and supplies, including NASA experiments and hardware,” according to a post from NASA’s blog.

