Dayton’s Larry Connor, Axiom-1 crew set to make return to Earth today

The first private civilian crew has faced three delays due to weather in their return for home. Axiom was initially scheduled to begin the journey back to earth last Tuesday.

The return trip takes approximately 16 hours.

Axiom-1 partnered with Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic where they had experiments focusing on heart function and aging disorders. Connor previously said the crew had been working 14-hour days.

“Ax-1 Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Larry Connor, and Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe and Mark Pathy will complete 17 days in space at the conclusion of their mission. SpaceX Dragon Endeavour, the Ax-1 spacecraft, will return to Earth with more than 200 pounds of science and supplies, including NASA experiments and hardware,” according to a post from NASA’s blog.