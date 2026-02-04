Nevada firm hired for NASIC work at Wright-Patterson

Explore Wright State proposes millions to preserve Wright brothers history

The contract has a ceiling of $125 million for civil engineering facility and equipment support services, the Department of Defense recently announced.

This contract provides for civil engineering support of government equipment and facilities for multiple customers at Wright-Patterson, including the 88th Air Base Wing, the 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Petroleum Lab, the Air Force Research Lab, as well NASIC.

Work will be performed at the base, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2031, the DOD said.

The department said it chose this company out of five offers.

Fiscal 2026 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $494,744, and fiscal 2026 research funds of just over $2.3 million, are obligated at time of award.

The contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson.

The company works on maintenance of buildings, roads, grounds, military housing and more.

According to GovTribe records, C Martin Co. holds an “indefinite delivery” contract worth nearly $216 million with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for maintaining alternative temporary transportable housing units in Maui, and two Air Force contracts totaling $21.4 million for civil engineering and facility support at Wright-Patterson.