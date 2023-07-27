Launch Dayton Startup Week to return to the Arcade this fall

Hundreds of entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners will converge on Dayton this fall for one of the region’s largest startup business conferences.

Launch Dayton Startup Week is Sept. 12-15, and will be held at the historic Dayton Arcade and The Hub. This year’s lineup features more than 50 speakers across 60 sessions, ranging in topics from business planning, law and accounting, marketing and branding to technologies and industries like AI and blockchain.

The in-person event draws entrepreneurs from across disciplines. Top speakers include Barry Besecker of retail software firm Marxent, Jay Martinez of Metaphorically Speaking Dayton, Nicole Cornett of Billie Gold Bubble Tea, and others.

The event also features the organization’s annual Startup Week Pitch Competition, in which startups will compete for more than $20,000 in prizes, and multiple professional networking events.

Launch Dayton Startup Week draws hundreds of attendees each year to “celebrate, inspire and empower the Dayton region’s startup founders & business owners,” the company said in an announcement. The week-long, free conference offers high-quality talks, hands-on business workshops and networking opportunities with local entrepreneurs.

Tickets and scheduling details can be found on the Startup Week website. Startup Week is built so attendees can drop in and out, and can find a relevant session for any day they’re able to attend. Children are welcome to attend.

“Our communities are vibrant because entrepreneurs take risks every day and pursue visions for a better world. Startup Week offers an invaluable opportunity for those founders to connect to the right people and resources to grow their businesses and to succeed,” said Marya Rutherford Long, vice president, Community Impact Manager of Fifth Third Bank, which sponsors the event.