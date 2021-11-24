dayton-daily-news logo
Law enforcement to target reckless, impaired, speeding Thanksgiving travelers

Local News
By Daniel Susco
47 minutes ago

Local law enforcement is planning targeted traffic enforcement efforts today and Saturday as people travel for Thanksgiving.

Officers, deputies and troopers will be on state Route 48 and Turner Road from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. today, then on U.S. 35, Interstate 75, Salem Road and Turner Road from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to Dayton police on social media.

Law enforcement will be watching for reckless driving, speeding and impaired driving.

The patrols are part of the Dayton Service Initiative, a collaborative effort between the Dayton Police Department, Trotwood Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to patrol areas where speeding and crashes are common.

The initiative is meant to reduce fatal crashes, law enforcement leaders said. It was announced back in August, with leaders saying that there had been too many fatal crashes in Montgomery County this year.

At the time, there had been 42 fatal crashes in the county, which has since increased to 56 confirmed fatal crashes. Including provisional data, that is two fewer fatal crashes compared to this time in 2020, though by this time in 2019 there were 41 fatal crashes.

