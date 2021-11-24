Law enforcement to target reckless, impaired, speeding Thanksgiving travelers

Explore Nearly 50 cited in US 35 speeding crackdown

Officers, deputies and troopers will be on state Route 48 and Turner Road from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. today, then on U.S. 35, Interstate 75, Salem Road and Turner Road from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to Dayton police on social media.

Law enforcement will be watching for reckless driving, speeding and impaired driving.