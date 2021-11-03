Law enforcement traffic initiative to focus on Dayton, Jefferson Twp. Saturday

Troopers, deputies and offices are focusing on crash-causing behaviors, including reckless driving, impaired driving, failing to yield, and speeding. Law enforcement officers will also be looking for seat belt violations.

The initiative is schedule from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday on West and East Third streets, James H. McGee Boulevard, Hoover Avenue, North Gettysburg Avenue, Germantown Street and connecting streets.