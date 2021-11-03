dayton-daily-news logo
X

Law enforcement traffic initiative to focus on Dayton, Jefferson Twp. Saturday

ajc.com

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
13 minutes ago

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be focusing on the Third Street corridor in Dayton and Jefferson Twp. as part of a traffic initiative on Saturday.

Troopers, deputies and offices are focusing on crash-causing behaviors, including reckless driving, impaired driving, failing to yield, and speeding. Law enforcement officers will also be looking for seat belt violations.

ExploreELECTION RESULTS: Winners of local races and issues

The initiative is schedule from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday on West and East Third streets, James H. McGee Boulevard, Hoover Avenue, North Gettysburg Avenue, Germantown Street and connecting streets.

Over the last five years, 34 fatal crashes have taken place in this area, according to OSHP.

The law enforcement agencies also had a traffic initiative on Friday and Saturday in Dayton and parts of Harrison Twp., Huber Heights and Riverside.

Together, the sheriff’s office, Dayton police and OSHP made 82 total stops, and arrested six people for OVI, according to OSHP.

In Other News
1
Easton Farm owners, developers file suit saying Springboro zoning...
2
Ohio pediatricians: COVID vaccine for kids 5-11 is a ‘game-changer’
3
Ohio opens Vax-2-School registration to children 5-11
4
New Kroger membership program features more fuel points, free delivery...
5
NASIC representatives to meet with Wright State students, staff

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top