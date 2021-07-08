Lawsuit over 2019 water main break to go to trial after talks break down

The errors, the city alleges, led to erosion and caused the 36-inch water main to rupture, spilling more than 150 million gallons of treated drinking water into the river.

City officials are seeking more than $2 million in damages from Eagle Bridge, saying the incident caused injury to Dayton’s reputation, which could impede the city from gaining future water customers.

Eagle Bridge has said it’s not responsible for the water main break. In court filings, the company said the temporary causeway was approved by Montgomery County, the Miami Conservancy District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which permitted the project.

In August, Eagle Bridge filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. When a judge denied the request, they asked for a change of venue, saying they won’t get a fair trial in the county. That motion was denied as well.