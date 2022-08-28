League of Women Voters offering panel discussion on gerrymandering

The event will discuss the history of gerrymandering in Ohio, why the November election will use legislative district boundary maps ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court, and what changes can be made to ensure fair maps in the future. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Panelists will include Dennis Turner, professor at the University of Dayton School of Law; Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause Ohio; Tom Roberts, member of the Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission and President of the Ohio State Conference, NAACP; Myla Cardona-Jones, associate professor at Sinclair Community College; and Gary Leppla, a local attorney.