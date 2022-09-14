League of Women Voters to host redistricting information panel in Dayton

The League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area is hosting a panel about redistricting and gerrymandering and their impacts on voters next week.
The panel will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dayton Metro Library at 215 E. Third St. It is free and open to the public.
The panel includes Dennis Turner, professor emeritus at the University of Dayton School of Law; Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause Ohio; Tom Roberts, member of the Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission and president of the Ohio State Conference, NAACP; Myla Cardona-Jones, associate professor at Sinclair Community College; and Gary Leppla, Leppla Associates, Ltd.
They will discuss the impacts of gerrymandering and redistricting and ways Ohioans can ensure fair maps are drawn.
The panel and the League of Woman Voters will be available for questions.
For more information on the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area, call 937-228-4041 or email league@lwvdayton.org.