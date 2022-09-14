League of Women Voters to host redistricting information panel in Dayton

The panel will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dayton Metro Library at 215 E. Third St. It is free and open to the public.

The panel includes Dennis Turner, professor emeritus at the University of Dayton School of Law; Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause Ohio; Tom Roberts, member of the Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission and president of the Ohio State Conference, NAACP; Myla Cardona-Jones, associate professor at Sinclair Community College; and Gary Leppla, Leppla Associates, Ltd.