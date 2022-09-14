BreakingNews
Good Sam redevelopment project gets vital funding
dayton-daily-news logo
X

League of Women Voters to host redistricting information panel in Dayton

FILE PHOTO: Dayton Metro Library.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE PHOTO: Dayton Metro Library.

Local News
1 hour ago

The League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area is hosting a panel about redistricting and gerrymandering and their impacts on voters next week.

The panel will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dayton Metro Library at 215 E. Third St. It is free and open to the public.

ExploreMissed deadline or not, new U.S. House map for Ohio not coming soon

The panel includes Dennis Turner, professor emeritus at the University of Dayton School of Law; Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause Ohio; Tom Roberts, member of the Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission and president of the Ohio State Conference, NAACP; Myla Cardona-Jones, associate professor at Sinclair Community College; and Gary Leppla, Leppla Associates, Ltd.

They will discuss the impacts of gerrymandering and redistricting and ways Ohioans can ensure fair maps are drawn.

The panel and the League of Woman Voters will be available for questions.

For more information on the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area, call 937-228-4041 or email league@lwvdayton.org.

In Other News
1
Good Sam redevelopment project gets vital funding
2
Best of Dayton: Who has the best Mexican food? Here are the finalists
3
Foodbank to give out food at Salem Mall in Trotwood tomorrow
4
La Niña winter predicted, bringing Ohio a colder, wetter season than...
5
Air Force 75th anniversary: How Dayton saved what became...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top