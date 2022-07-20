Leave us out of ‘Heartbeat Bill’ challenge, county prosecutors say

The lawsuit suit seeks to have SB 23 declared unconstitutional and return to the previous Ohio standard, which banned almost all abortions 22 weeks after the start of the mother’s last menstrual period.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, state health officials and prosecutors in counties that are home to abortion clinics are named as defendants. That includes Montgomery County, with the Women’s Med Center of Dayton; and Hamilton County, with the Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio.

Plaintiffs argue that many women have no physical indicators of pregnancy at six weeks, and varying menstrual patterns make dates of conception uncertain. Banning almost all abortions discriminates against women, particularly against the poor and minorities who receive the majority of abortions and can least afford their denial, the suit says.