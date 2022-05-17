Lebanon approves new subdivision off Miller Road

Councilman Matt Sellers said he had heard nothing but positive feedback for the project.

Residents who spoke at the meeting were in favor of the proposed project. One resident felt that it would fit the flow of Miller Road, while another resident suggested the need for a crosswalk or four-way stop as the street was across from the entrance to the Garfield Park subdivision.

In his report, Orosz said the architectural style of the homes is typical of the newer development patterns in the area. He said that Monarch Homes is building a similar product just north of the site in Reveres Run.

At its May 10 meeting, city council gave final approval to rezone the acreage as a “planned unit development” overlay.