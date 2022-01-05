Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Lebanon considering body cameras for police

The new body worn cameras Clayton Police have started wearing. Clayton Police Chief Matthew Hamlin, said the body cameras will be worn by his officers while they are on duty. Two police agencies in Warren County, Lebanon and Franklin, are moving toward implementing body cameras in the near future. Lebanon City Council will consider the request at its Jan. 11 meeting. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
caption arrowCaption
The new body worn cameras Clayton Police have started wearing. Clayton Police Chief Matthew Hamlin, said the body cameras will be worn by his officers while they are on duty. Two police agencies in Warren County, Lebanon and Franklin, are moving toward implementing body cameras in the near future. Lebanon City Council will consider the request at its Jan. 11 meeting. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By , Staff Writer
34 minutes ago
Lebanon and Franklin departments considering adding the technology

Lebanon City Council will consider an emergency ordinance next week to outfit the police department with body cameras for officers and in-cruiser camera systems.

Police Chief Jeffrey Mitchell told council during a work session on Tuesday that the time is now to implement the new technology.

“It’s the environment we’re in and a body camera program is important for the agency to protect the community and the officers,” he said.

Other than the Ohio State Highway Patrol, no law enforcement agency in Warren County is using body camera technology. In addition to Lebanon, Franklin announced in October that it is seeking out state funding for body camera programs.

ExploreFranklin could be first in Warren County to have police body cameras

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post is implementing body cameras and installing in-cruiser cameras and a portion of the troopers using the new equipment, according to Sgt. Jeff Staples. He said another eight cruisers are scheduled to have the new equipment installed in the next several days.

“It’s not a huge change for us,” Staples said. “It’s a neat system once it’s understood.”

Lebanon’s proposed plan would be to contract with a company, Axon, to provide the 31 officers with body cameras, and 14 marked police cars with in-cruiser cameras.

The proposed 10-year contract includes the equipment, software, cloud storage, and accessories such as chargers will cost a total of $541,783. The body cameras cost $348,516 and the in-cruiser cameras $193,266.

Advocates of the body camera technology say it helps law enforcement officers collect evidence, monitor police activity and resolve conflicts between police officials and the public. The body cameras have also helped to exonerate officers in some use of force incidents in the Dayton region recently.

Englewood was the first area department to use them, starting in 2014, and officers there are on their third generation of cameras. Other agencies in the region are using body cameras that are connected to cruiser cameras.

Mitchell said using body cameras would help to build public trust, strengthen police accountability, improve transparency, resolve officer-involved incidents, identify and correct internal problems, strengthen officer performance, prevent confrontational situations, and improve evidence documentation.

ExploreDayton police, county deputies soon will wear body cams. Will they help?

Mitchell said Axon, formerly known as TASER, was selected as the vendor because the city has been a customer for the past 15 years. He said data from the highway patrol was reviewed and that Axon has a line of integrated products including tasers, camera systems, evidence and records management systems.

Mitchell said he’s hoping council approves the request so that a contract can be signed on Wednesday. He said the lead time to obtain the body cameras is about three months and six to seven months for the in-cruiser cameras.

Franklin police Chief Adam Colon said he used the body camera technology when he was with Riverside police. He said the city is waiting to see if they will be awarded a state grant that they applied for last fall to determine how much the city will need to spend.

He said the Axon system Franklin is considering will be able to redact private information automatically and has the ability to blur faces. In addition, when a back-up officer arrives, their body cameras are automatically activated as well.

Officers will also be able to turn the body camera off when they are on break and other times permitted when the policy is developed, he said.

Warren County Sheriff Larry Sims said there no plans to equip deputies with body cameras “anytime soon.”

Sims said his department is pleased with the current in-cruiser camera system.

In Other News
1
Just In: Wright Patterson commander weighs move to stricter health...
2
COVID patients in Ohio make up one-third of all hospitalizations
3
Lebanon council fills vacant seat
4
Multimedia firm pays $1.3 million for Dayton property it plans to turn...
5
Centerville teens admit to school gun crimes

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 35 years, with the last 30 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Middletown, Monroe, Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top