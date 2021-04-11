Lebanon considering building a public restroom downtown

The city has a proposal from Elevar Design Group to provide the architectural schematic design phase through construction documents services. Brunka estimated the cost to design the proposed structure would be about $15,000.

He said the project was recommended in the Downtown Master Plan, largely due to feedback received from the downtown merchants. The purpose of this new building is to elevate the amenities and aesthetics of the downtown. The building would be sensitive to the relationship between the structure and its highly visible location on Mechanic Street, he said.

This is an artist's conceptual drawing of a proposed public restroom facility on Mechanic Street in downtown Lebanon near Bicentennial Park. Lebanon officials want to use a state capital improvement grant toward the facility to be constructed in 2022. Lebanon City Council will consider the proposal at an upcoming meeting. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

Brunka said neighboring property owners had not been contacted about the project.

Mayor Amy Brewer spoke in support of the proposal, but made it clear she wants it to look like it fits in with downtown.

“I absolutely want it to look like it fits in. Its got to look like the rest of downtown,” Brewer said.

Councilman Doug Shope raised concerns about safety.

“We need to make sure we work on a safety plan to fight human trafficking,” he said.

Council agreed to have legislation to be prepared for the project for consideration at an upcoming meeting.