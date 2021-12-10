Lebanon councilman submits resignation

Applications must be received by noon Tuesday in order to be considered for this vacancy.

Shafer said his family had outgrown their current home and is moving to a new home elsewhere in Warren County.

“I’m leaving happy,” he said. “I was able to help the city and serve as a watchdog for taxpayers.”

A believer in term limits, Shafer said he planned to only serve one term on council.

“When you are in there, you see other areas where you can be effective to serve the community,” he said.

Shafer said he was proud to help the city develop reserve funds to maintain its bike trail network as well as for park maintenance. He said he was proud of helping to develop grant opportunities for the fire department and emergency services.

He said he will be available to help council in the future.