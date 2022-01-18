Lebanon extends medical marijuana moratorium again

City Manager Scott Brunka said Lebanon’s zoning code allows medical marijuana dispensaries to be located anywhere a pharmacy can go. Officials said the moratorium would not impact the city’s current medical marijuana dispensary operator.

Brunka also said the current dispensary has not created any issues for police since they opened.

Explore Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries set to double

“Staff will continue to look at other developing zoning regulations for dispensaries for city council to consider,” Brunka said.

The city Planning Commission approved and recommended the following text amendments to the zoning code that include:

Banning any facilities in the central business district.

Allow facilities in the general commercial district as a conditional use.

Limit the total number of facilities in the city to two.

Prohibit recreational-use dispensaries.

Allow cultivation and production facilities in the city’s industrial districts.

Provide use-specific guidelines for facilities.

Add marijuana related definitions to the zoning code.

Warren, Clinton and Clermont counties are in one of the 31 dispensary zones in the state. There is one dispensary in the zone which is located in Lebanon, About Wellness Ohio, 1525 Genntown Drive, Suite B. The next closest dispensary to Lebanon would be Columbia Care, formerly Strawberry Fields, 300 N. Main St. in Monroe.