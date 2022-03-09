Lebanon improving pavement conditions of its streets

Adleta Inc. submitted the lowest bid for the concrete program and was awarded the contract in the amount of $1.28 million and to allow change orders up to 10% of the project or $128,600. Their bid was below the engineer’s estimate of $1.34 million.

For the concrete program, the city is responsible to repair or replace curbs and gutters, while property owners are responsible for sidewalk and drive apron repairs or replacement. The project will also include catch basins and the installation of ADA compliant curb ramps.

The paving program contract was awarded to the John R. Jurgensen Company for $1.67 million along with another 10% or $187,800 for possible change orders. The company’s bid was below the engineer’s estimate of $1.85 million.

Brunka said property owners will receive a repair notice and time to complete the work or hire a private contractor. He said property owners also have the option of having the city’s contractor do the work and have the costs billed to them or having it assessed to their property taxes.

The following streets are slated for resurfacing this summer along with sidewalks and driveway aprons identified for repair or replacement:

Rough Way; Clubhouse Lane; Sandtrap Court; Green Court; Walden Court; North Lane; Sawmill Circle; Holbrook Avenue; Holbrook Court; Grandview Avenue; Alleyways between Silver and Mulberry streets; Alley between Main and Mulberry streets; Country Creek Drive; Quail Court; Creekside Drive; French Run Court; Jillora Court; Ridgeway Court; and Ridge Road.

Sidewalks and drive aprons have been marked by the city and property owners will be given until June 17 to have the work done by their contractor or have the city perform the work. After the concrete work is completed, the pavement resurfacing will begin on those streets.

In addition, the paving contract also includes the expansion of the North Mechanic Street parking lot to meet parking demand downtown. The city has added $200,000 to this contract bid amount for the expansion of the Mechanic Street Parking Lot adjacent to the Lebanon Theater Company. City officials are pursuing a state grant for this project.