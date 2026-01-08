Lebanon man accused of forging signatures convicted in election fraud case

He will be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation is completed.

In 2023 and 2024 Rouse worked for Advanced Micro Targeting and circulated a petition to amend the state’s constitution to change the redistricting process, according to the prosecutor’s office.

As part of the position, Rouse collected valid signatures from registered voters in Warren County. However, a review in July 2024 reportedly determined 226 signatures Rouse submitted were forged.

Elections Director Brian Sleeth said the signatures did not match those on file. When contacted, the voters reportedly said they didn’t sign the petition.

“Election integrity matters at every stage of the process, not just on Election Day,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. “As the former chair of the Warren County Board of Elections, I take falsification of petition signatures very seriously because it is a direct attack on the democratic process and the public’s trust in it.”