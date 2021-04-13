Lebanon school board selects new superintendent of schools

After the consultant developed a 10-page superintendent search profile that was based on input received during six staff and community focus group sessions, and from 182 survey responses from parents, community members, administrators, teachers, and support staff members, board members reviewed the credentials of 20 applicants. Many of the applicants were recruited and 13 of them had experience as a superintendent.

Seven semi-final candidates were interviewed on March 29 and March 30. Two finalists returned on April 7 for a second interview with the board. Prior to the final board interviews, a committee of 37 citizens and district employees first had the opportunity to ask each candidate questions during “Meet and Greet” sessions at the District Performance Center. The board considered the committee’s reactions on both final candidates before reaching a final conclusion.

“Mr. Seevers’ overall superintendent experience and his track record as an administrator, teacher, and a coach made him a strong candidate from the beginning,” said Board President Ryan Patterson, Jr. “He has excellent communication skills and the expertise to work collaboratively with the Board, the staff, and the community to help establish an exemplary vision and direction for the Lebanon City School District in the future.”

Seevers has held his current position as superintendent of Greeneview Local School District for the past eight years. He served as Greeneview High School principal from 2011 to 2013. Seevers also served as an algebra teacher, calculus teacher, and head football coach between 2009 and 2011.

Prior to working in Greeneview, Seevers worked as an academic coordinator and assistant football coach at Anderson (Ind.) University between 2007 and 2009, after serving as a math teacher and assistant football coach for the 2,100-student Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Ind., from 2004 to 2007.

Seevers earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary math education from Anderson University in 2004, and a master’s degree in educational administration from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2008. He completed additional graduate hours at the University of Dayton in order to receive his principal license in 2010 and his superintendent license in 2013.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected as the new superintendent for Lebanon City Schools,” Seevers said in a news release. “I am excited about helping the district do what is best for children and the community.”

Seevers, his wife Emily, and his three children – Eliza, 13; Abe, 11; and Owen, 9 – will reside in the Lebanon City School District. All three children will attend Lebanon City Schools. Mr. Seevers will have a 10-day consulting contract to be utilized over the next three months for transition purposes into his new position.