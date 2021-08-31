Lebanon schools closing due to increased student absences from COVID-19

Seevers said pausing for three days will allow students to get caught up. During the three-day closure, teachers will not be assigning new work for students, according to the district’s website.

He said when school resumes on Tuesday, most of the students will have completed being in quarantine and can return to classes. Masks will be required for all students for three weeks when school returns to in-person learning. The district, which had been mask optional, said it would re-evaluate the matter in three weeks.

The Lebanon school board met Monday and approved Seevers’ recommendation to close the schools for three days. While the district’s buildings will be closed, its transportation services will continue for students attending the Warren County Career Center, the Warren County Learning Center, private/parochial schools and other facilities.

Seevers told the board that the Warren County Health District epidemiologist is concerned about the level of spread the district is experiencing in its facilities. He said they have recommended that the district take action to slow the rate of quarantines.