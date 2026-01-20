South Lebanon teacher among 2 killed in I-71 crash Monday

Micaela Pedicone, 28, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu south when it went off the road, crossed the median and entered the northbound lanes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Pedicone hit a 2002 Honda Odyssey traveling north head-on.

Pedicone and the driver of the Honda, 49-year-old Darnell McKinney Jr. of Cincinnati, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

Kings Local School District confirmed Pedicone was a teacher at South Lebanon Elementary School.

“Micaela was a valued member of our school community who cared deeply for her students and colleagues,” read a statement from the district. “Her loss is felt profoundly across our district.”

South Lebanon was closed to students Tuesday. Grief counselors are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help students and staff.

“We are working closely with Micaela’s family and will share additional information as appropriate,” the district said. “Our thoughts are with her family, friends, students and colleagues.”

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Coroner’s Office, Union Twp. Fire Department, Deerfield Twp. Fire Department and Hamilton Twp. Fire Department assisted troopers at the scene.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.