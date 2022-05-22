Legion cruise-ins start Sunday in Kettering

Cruise-Ins at The Legion this year begin Sunday, May 22, at 5700 Kentshire Drive in Kettering. The show, presented by The American Legion Post 598, starts at 11 a.m. Other dates this summer for the cruise-ins are June 26, July 24, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25.
Organizers say in addition to cars, antique tractors, bikes, hot and street rods, trucks and racing boats will be featured. There is no entry fee, and food and drinks will be available.
