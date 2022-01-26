Legislators ease tax cut for damaged properties

Insurance: A bill sponsored by state Sens. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp., and Steve Wilson, R-Maineville, will automatically enroll online buyers of travel insurance in paperless documentation. People who still want paper policies and other documents can request that, and companies won’t be required to offer electronic documentation if they don’t already do so, Lang said.

Their amended Senate Bill 236 passed unanimously and now heads to the House.

Domestic violence: A bill sponsored by Reps. Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison, and Jeff LaRe, R-Violet Twp., adds protections for domestic violence victims by allowing their addresses to remain confidential in public property records. The program to help domestic violence victims elude their abusers has been in existence for some time, but participants identified ways to improve it, said state Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron. Publicly available documents and databases would be redacted, but government staff could still access the information, she said.

Substitute House Bill 93 passed the house in February, and has now passed the Senate unanimously.

Small businesses: The House passed amended substitute Senate Bill 105 by a 91-0 vote, requiring local political subdivisions to recognize state certification of businesses owned by minorities and women, and veteran friendly businesses.

Explore Ohio bill seeks to require hospitals to let some visitors see patients during pandemics

The bill sponsored by state Sens. Kirk Schuring, R-Canton, and Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, passed the Senate in June.

Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, said it won’t keep cities, counties or townships from setting additional standards for such businesses to compete for public contracts, such as requiring proof of residence. But it will cut time and paperwork by eliminating the need for redundant certification, he said.

State Rep. Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland, said the bill is supported by state agencies and Ohio chambers of commerce.