Leo Auto Sales holds grand opening celebration in Huber Heights

“It’s a really nice place where people are treated right,” Rawers said Saturday.

The dealership offers pre-owned vehicle sales as well as services, like oil changes, tire rotations, and car detailing. Rawers said the shop is centered around taking care of the customer.

“The car market is crazy out there right now, so we’re trying to bring it back to the good old days of fair prices and services,” he said. “We’re also offering free vehicle inspections; if you have a car that needs checked out, bring it here and we’ll do it for you.”

Leo Auto Sales is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The dealership is closed on Sunday.

To learn more, visit leoautosalesllc.com, visit the business on Facebook, or call 937-496-5950.