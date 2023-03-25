Leo Auto Sales holds grand opening celebration in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — City officials were out showing their support for a new car dealership in Huber Heights on Saturday.
Leo Auto Sales, an independent dealer of used cars, held its grand opening event Saturday morning, with city council members and Mayor Jeff Gore attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Located at 5840 Troy Pike, near the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Leo Auto Sales is owned by Osman Khalilov and managed by Greg Rawers.
Rawers said the dealership has seen great success since opening its doors in December.
“It’s a really nice place where people are treated right,” Rawers said Saturday.
The dealership offers pre-owned vehicle sales as well as services, like oil changes, tire rotations, and car detailing. Rawers said the shop is centered around taking care of the customer.
“The car market is crazy out there right now, so we’re trying to bring it back to the good old days of fair prices and services,” he said. “We’re also offering free vehicle inspections; if you have a car that needs checked out, bring it here and we’ll do it for you.”
Leo Auto Sales is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The dealership is closed on Sunday.
To learn more, visit leoautosalesllc.com, visit the business on Facebook, or call 937-496-5950.
