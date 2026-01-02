Letters to the editor: Commitment to compassion, calling out Kroger

Gov. Mike DeWine’s consideration of those lives and of the issue of executions is not just a legal matter; it’s a moral and spiritual one. The teachings of the Catholic Church remind us that every life is precious, created in the image and likeness of God. This includes, even, those who have committed terrible acts. As we celebrate the birth of Christ, who came to bring light into darkness, we are all called to show compassion and mercy to all, even those who have strayed far from the path of righteousness.

Every human being realizes at some level of consciousness that we grow as persons and as a society by affirming the innate goodness God constantly gives us. Pure punishment which the death penalty represents is contrary to this fundamental reality. Society is self-destructive and dysfunctional when it allows and fosters pure punishment to be the major policy to deal with crime.

In this season of joy and peace, we should turn our hearts toward the essence of Christmas: redemption. The birth of Jesus heralds the chance for renewal and healing for all of humanity. Each of us, at some point, has wandered into our personal “darkness,” and yet we are continuously offered the grace of forgiveness and the possibility of change. It strikes me that those in prison, particularly those on death row, exist in profound darkness. Their plight should inspire us to advocate for compassion, not retribution.

We must ask ourselves how we can reflect Christ’s love for humanity in our justice system. Clemency offers a path that allows for mercy to triumph over judgement. It gives the opportunity for redemption, ensuring that even those who have made grave mistakes can be reminded of their dignity and potential for change. As governor DeWine weighs this critical decision, I pray that he hears the voices of compassion and redemption.

This Christmas, let us take inspiration from the manger–the humble birthplace of our Saviour. It symbolizes the ideal of humility and the possibility of transformation. Just as the shepherds and wise men approached the holy child with awe and reverence, we too can approach our responsibilities with a spirit of humility, recognizing that every person, including those who have done grave wrong, hold the potential for goodness.

As churches and communities gather for celebrations, may we also gather our thoughts and prayers. Let us be advocates for a just and compassionate society that values life in all its forms. May we remember that true justice is not about retribution but about healing and restoration. It is my hope that this season will inspire all of us, including our leaders, to embrace the message of Christ–to seek peace, to extend mercy, and to fervently prepare our hearts for the transformative power of God’s love.

In doing so, we may foster a society that reflects the very best of our humanity, even as we navigate complex moral questions about life and death. And as we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, may we do so with a renewed commitment to compassion and mercy for all.

Father Ted Cassidy

Springfield

No good deed goes unpunished

I am reaching out to make the public aware of a situation that happened at our local Kroger store on Christmas Eve.

I had ordered deli trays for the holiday and sent my teenage daughter to pick them up. When she arrived home, I realized that she had not paid for the trays when leaving the store, thinking that I had already paid online. I immediately contacted the store to make the situation right. After waiting on the line for several minutes a customer service manager picked up the line. I explained to her what had happened, apologizing for the honest mistake and told her that I have my credit card if they can please take payment over the phone as I was not able to make it back in before the store closed at 6 p.m.

The ‘customer service manager’s’ response to me was, “I’m sorry but I’m sitting here with loss prevention and they don’t see it that way. We do not take payment over the phone and you need to come back in person to make payment tonight before our store closes or we will be pressing charges.”

I was in shock. I was already at church to celebrate the holiday with my family. So obviously, in order to avoid having charges pressed against me or my teenage daughter, my husband changed his plans with our family so that he could go and pay in person.

I am a lifelong and loyal Kroger customer. I did what I felt was the right thing to do and called to make the situation right and without so much as a “thank you for your honesty” the only response I received was a threat by a Kroger customer service manager. I guess what Kroger is saying is, if you make an honest mistake-go with it. Don’t do the right thing.

I suppose no good deed goes unpunished.

Tina Cornette

Wayne Twp.

