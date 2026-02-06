Letters to the editor: GOP has been control; Is it time to push panic button

I would submit the Republican party.

I agree with him the current system is terrible and needs change. But I don’t believe it’s responsible for “a grand football stadium” or “center for performing arts rivaling the private sector or high administrative costs versus in the classroom spending.”

I believe all these are falsehoods spread by the Republicans to hide their own irresponsibility over the past 30 years.

The sooner the Republicans regain rationality, quit cutting income taxes willy-nilly, fouling up the property tax system and fund our schools rationally, we’ll all be better off. But given their record, I’m not holding my breath.

Thomas Moon

West Carrollton

Is it time to push the panic button?

How often have we heard President Trump refer to President Biden as “Sleepy Joe.”

Yet his Trumpies completely scoff at Trump obviously “dozing off, eyelids closed” during cabinet meetings oval office pressers, etc.

How many times has Trump bragged about his cognitive excellence but over and over we see this doesn’t seem to be the case.

Recent example from today’s Dayton Daily News about the upset in a Texas state sente race where the Democrat candidate beat the GOP by a huge margin.

It was reported that Trump stated in an interview Sunday he “was not involved in that” yet just the day before, on Truth Social, Trump claimed the GOP candidate among other things “was an incredible supporter” of his MAGA movement.

His memory seems to be somewhat lacking.

I guess he and his Trumpies have also forgotten the conflict in Ukraine was going to be solved in 24hours. I guess he and they are just waiting for the correct “24 hours”.

In a letter to the editor in the DDN last March a reader cautioned that it was to early to push the panic button.

How about now?

Jack Rowlands

Englewood

We can do better than Keith Faber

Keith Faber’s Feb. 1 column in the Dayton Daily News portrayed himself as a strict law and order candidate for Ohio attorney general.

If your performance standards are defined by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Noem, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, Dep. Chief of Staff Steve Miller and ICE Agent Greg Bovino, then Keith Faber may be your nominee for AG.

He lost me, a registered Republican, when he implied blame on Renee Good’s mild resistance for being killed. Faber goes on to justify extreme response to what he describes as “clearly unlawful behavior”.

Fortunately millions can judge for themselves. Faber doesn’t mention the murder of Alex Pretti in his column but one can assume by his words that he feels the same.

Americans are witnessing the distortion of justice by FBI Director Patel and AG Bondi due to their priority on demonstrating uncompromising loyalty to their Dear Leader. Keith Faber appears to be in agreement with those government officials.

The rule of law is critical to a civil society but it should be administered by men or women of the highest integrity, not political lackeys.

When Mike DeWine, a man of moral integrity, was Ohio Attorney General he left his political bias at home. We can do better than Keith Faber.

Dion Makris

Centerville