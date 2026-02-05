Letters to the editor: ICE is doing its job; Faber doesn’t get vote

This is just one sided. The two people killed; they went after the ICE agents. I stand with Donald Trump 100 percent and I stand with the ICE agents 100 percent.

Ronald Cobb

New Carlisle

Faber doesn’t get my vote in November

What planet does Keith Faber inhabit? His column in the Feb. 2 Dayton Daily News starts, “You have no reason to fear if you are in the United States legally.” Really? Tell that to Renee Good, Alex Pretti and any number of others around the Nation. Oh, you can’t: they’re dead. At the hands of uncontrolled ICE/CBP agents.

He claims, “...the video shows her actively impeding law enforcement,” speaking of Ms. Good. That’s not what I and thousands,, possibly millions, of Americans saw. We saw someone who was trying to leave the scene peacefully. Who told the agent who shot her, Jonathan Ross, “I don’t hate you.” We saw Ross shoot her directly through her windshield and then again through the driver’s side windows. Faber says, “ICE is not the Gestapo.” Really? Their recent actions say otherwise.

ICE has been told by higher ups the agents don’t need actual judicial warrants. A Federal Court in Minnesota has ruled against that claim in no uncertain terms.

Faber’s column is an undisguised attempt to rally all the supporters of President Trump’s actions to his side. I believe very firmly Faber as Ohio Attorney General, would be an unmitigated disaster, as he’s stated he’s on the side of ICE, of the President’s dubious actions against immigrants and establishment of an authoritarian regime.

I can tell you without any hesitation, Keith Faber would be a blot on law enforcement in Ohio. He will not have my vote in November.

Thomas Moon

West Carrollton

Words and actions have harmed Haitians in Springfield

On Jan. 31st, the Dayton Daily News published an article highlighting the personal and professional hardships faced by a Haitian restaurant owner in Springfield, Ohio. She stated, “When they said we eat cats and dogs, this business slowly came down.” Her statement reflects the immense burden placed on her and her livelihood as a direct result of harmful rumors and false accusations about Haitians eating cats and dogs.

As I read this, I recalled the shameful remarks made by Donald Trump during the Sept. 10, 2024, presidential debate. He claimed, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there.” These accusations were further amplified by J.D. Vance, who promoted the debunked claims on social media. Both Trump and Vance’s demeritorious actions contributed to the spread of misinformation, and this has led to real and lasting consequences for innocent individuals in Springfield.

The words and actions of these public figures have directly harmed the lives of good people—members of the Haitian community who have done nothing to deserve such treatment. The devastation these claims have caused cannot be understated; no one should have to endure such attempts to destroy their reputation and livelihood.

Vicki Minor

Springfield