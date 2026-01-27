Letters to the editor: No new data centers; ICE tactics have to stop

Data centers should only be built close to Lake Erie or the Ohio River. They would be close to ample electricity and water. There area lot of date centers located around Lake Erie and they have noticed a noticeable drop in water levels.

James Groeber

Springfield

It’s time to stop ICE actions on citizens

Recently we have seen the violent and brutal tactics that ICE uses to apprehend unarmed, nonviolent people. We constantly see heavily armed ICE officers breaking down doors, physically and brutally dragging people out of cars, slamming them into the ground, breaking into their homes, and pointing loaded weapons at people with small children in the room or nearby. With this in mind, we should all have a newfound respect for our state, county and local police departments.

I have seen our state, county and local police departments completely avoid this type of conduct. Almost all state authorized police officers are guided by substantial training and strict policies regarding the use of force and firearms. If local police officers engaged in the same tactics as ICE, they would be disciplined, suspended from duty and/or fired.

I have practiced criminal law in federal, state and local courts for 47 years. I was a prosecutor for 20 years and sat as an acting judge for 13 years. I have seen countless body cam and dash cam videos of local police officers who engage with people who have committed violent crimes, some with weapons, where local police are able to deescalate the situation and prevent any violence.

Due to their training and experience, these officers have been able to calmly engage the individuals, and treat them in a professional manner, which results in a very peaceful resolution of the engagement or arrest if necessary.

We should all thank our local police officers for their professional conduct and not acting like ICE or condoning similar conduct.

Peter Certo

Dayton

Enough with Gestapolike actions

Another murder by DHS ICE agents. More people arrested, taken into custody and transported to detention centers even though they are American citizens or legal immigrants.

When are these NAZI Gestapolike actions going to reach the point where our elected Senators and Congressmen/Congresswomen say ENOUGH and remember that their oaths of office are to the Constitution of the United States and not a pledge of loyalty to Donald J. Trump?

Are registered Democrats (like myself) going to be required to wear a blue “D” patch on our clothing?

Are we going to have to carry our “PAPERS” to show to any masked person in an ICE uniform?

I’m only hoping that we can turn the tide in November 2026 in local, state and federal elections.

Jack Rowlands

Englewood