Letters to the editor: Not everyone is pro-Haitian in Springfield

Their presence in Springfield and all of Ohio has been detrimental. But the only people the media interviews are pro Haitian. Our political leaders are not advocating for the majority of the citizens.

There are some that work but at lower wages, less or no benefits, and no complaints. TPS Haitians have been treated better than the citizens of Springfield.

There are many complaints of how rude and entitled these people are because they know they have the support of people who are benefitting from their presence in some way, financially, boosting self importance, or increasing congregations in church.

But no media interviews workers anonymously in the fields that deal with these problems like teachers, police, nurses, cashiers, workers at the Social Security office, BMV or the health department.

The pro Haitian media coverage has fueled the fire.

Darlene Yeley

Springfield

Republicans want to destroy unions

The single biggest problem with property taxes in regards to school funding is that the distribution of those taxes are diverted from public schools to private/parochial schools. This is an effort by anti-union Republicans to destroy unions and thus, public schools. Republicans hate unions.

This ain’t rocket science.

Bart House

Springfield