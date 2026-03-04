Letters to the editor: Property taxes in Ohio must be eliminated

It has appreciated 75% in the last 10 years. So have my taxes. Have Ohio expenses gone up 75%? I don’t think so.

Decouple home value from taxes. Current method makes no sense.

I pay $9000/ year, what am I getting for that, snow removal?

Gary Jordahl

Waynesville

It’s time to eliminate property taxes

It seems like it might not be a bad idea to eliminate property taxes because money from local entities has been paid to the state for the Republican majority to allocate to the wealthy.

The regular Ohio residents that pay our unusually high taxes see few benefits. Bring back home rule and fix the unconstitutional way that our schools are funded.

It’s been a problem for over 45 years in my memory and our legislature are the only people who can ignore court orders to revamp funding methods (until this presidential term).

Ohio transfers public money from lower income residents to the wealthy, from the cities and suburbs upward to the state who choose to fund projects benefiting the wealthiest, their business interests and investments. The neighborhoods we live in are the piggy banks and the well of resources they draw from.

Any local decision making powers have been transferred to state officials, any ecological concerns ignored and residential areas are last on the list of priorities. We have a veto proof majority of Republicans running the state that don’t tell us anything truthful, and love our pool of tax dollars that keep them powerful.

Bootlicker Bernie Moreno and old fashioned but still party line voter Jon Husted, appointed to replace Vance in the Senate and gerrymandered congressional districts at the federal level.

I truthfully don’t see any other way to benefit our residents and our neighborhoods but to reduce the public funds that don’t benefit residents.

Gayle Martin

Dayton

Property taxes hurt senior citizens

I retired last year and my income is just not there anymore.

Now I see why seniors are losing their homes because of inability to pay property taxes. This is insane and unfair.

The Homestead helps, but seniors need more help. It would not be cheaper if they have to move to an apartment, not now adays.

Removal of property taxes needs a lot of consideration, please.

Susan Norsworthy

Dayton

Believing in Trump a bad idea

Responding to Mr. Daniel Meckstroth’s letter on Feb. 26, I can tell him why there’s “so much hate for the President.” Perhaps because he’s a felon 34 times over, a convicted rapist and is mentioned at least 5,300 time in the Epstein emails.

That he’s ruined the U.S. economy with his illegal tariffs, caused three innocent people to be murdered by uncontrolled, untrained ICE bullies, alienated nearly all our foreign allies and cozied up to dictators such as Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi, appointed members of his cabinet because “they look good on TV,” not because they are competent, and caused millions of people to lose their health insurance because of his malicious health policies.

And he hasn’t kept one campaign promise except to harass, detain and deport people of color, which in some cases, have been U.S. citizens.

Need I say more? I could write an entire page of this newspaper with his transgressions and illegal acts.

So, Mr. Meckstroth, live in your fantasy world that Donald Trump is the greatest President of all and was ordained by God to rule for life. It’s your choice. But may I say, it’s a bad one.

Thomas Moon

West Carrollton