Letters to the Editor: Readers react to healthcare costs, school closure

Congress is impotent; Reform impossible. Congress is, and will continue to be, gridlocked over health insurance.

Laden with entrenched Senators and Congressmen who’ve been in office 25 to 30 years or longer, Congress is beholden to insurance and pharmaceutical companies, and other health care action committees funneling millions annually into campaign coffers.

The answer? Term limits for Congress. This can become a reality with Ohio’s passage of HJR-2 and SJR-3, the resolutions calling for an Article V convention of states. The convention would establish term limits on Congress, eliminating ultra-powerful, long-term career politicians, thus ending the rise of federal subsidies for health insurance.

- Diana Telles, West Chester

I was saddened to read about the impending closure of Springfield’s School Of Innovation (SOI). As the Chairman of the Board for the Community STE[A]M Academy (CSA) of Xenia, I have observed first-hand the impact that Project Based Learning (PBL) has on students. Integration of the standards in the subject areas of reading, writing, history, math, science, arts, and humanities though PBL helps students see the importance of education as a holistic, life-long experience that benefits them.

Students who attend schools which focus on PBL look forward to having regular “ah-ha” moments as they bring together the content to form solutions to real-world problems. These students also come to realize that they are part of a community that needs them to make wise choices that benefit society. The closure of the SOI will not simply be a loss for the students who have been attending, but also for the city of Springfield. Yes, a PBL-based school is more expensive to run.

Student/teacher ratios are lower than those in classic school settings and teachers need additional training. But I believe that the Return On Investment (ROI) is significantly higher for PBL-based schools. That is why I have spent a significant proportion of my time over the past six-plus years helping CSA-Xenia establish a foot-hold in our local community.

- Bob Chasnov, Ph.D., P.E., Xenia

