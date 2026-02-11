Letters to the editor: School funding still a problem; property taxes impact everyone

Most Republicans try to pretend they never happened, though often reminded by the tireless Bill Phillis.

You’re spot on that Ohio “…needs a state funding formula reflecting the true cost of education.”

That’s step one - basic. Unhappily, the Matt Huffmans of our state are hell bent to channel funds slated for public education to private, even parochial schools. In some cases this transfer is quite direct, making it nearly impossible for school districts to budget five years in advance as they are required to do.

This country was built on public education. Please pass the word among the Republican faithful.

Dan and Cheryl Walter

Urbana

Choices we make each day impact us

As a physician, I was disappointed to see that the Cancer Society of Darke County held a fundraiser by raffling off red meat, a product linked to the development of several types of cancer.

While I support the Cancer Society’s efforts to help patients facing a daunting diagnosis, there are several other foods they could have chosen to raise money that would also promote good health and assist in recovery while undergoing cancer treatment.

In its annual cancer statistics report, the American Cancer Society predicted more than 2 million new cancer cases and more than 618,000 cancer deaths in the United States in 2025.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, neighboring Darke County alone has nearly 300 cases of invasive cancer diagnosed every year. Montgomery County averaged 3,326 cases last year.

Red and processed meat products are linked to cancer, according to a report from the World Health Organization published in Lancet Oncology. Researchers from around the world examined more than 800 studies looking at their cancer-causing properties.

Our own University of Dayton has committed to ensuring that more than 40% of its meals are plant based. Kettering Health’s “Food Is My Medicine” program advocates for a whole food, plant-predominant diet.

Scientific studies and my own personal experience show that the best way to improve the quality of your health and reduce the likelihood of developing cancer and other chronic diseases is to improve the quality of the foods you eat. Take advantage of free resources online and in our own community to get started today.

Dr. Daniel M. Dawley

Findlay

Eliminating property taxes bad for everyone

In the Sunday, Feb. 8 Letters to the Editor, Timothy Cook of Centerville claims “The American dream of individual home ownership is in danger in Ohio and only Ohio’s citizens can rescue it.” He states that eliminating property taxes “...Is the only way to force the great re-set Ohio needs.”

He doesn’t seem to recognize owners of individual homes are not the only ones who pay property taxes. Renters pay them as part of their rent. Businesses pay them as part of the rental or ownership of their facilities. One way or another, we all pay property taxes.

Does he not realize that eliminating the property tax will not only cause school systems to be hurt, but also police, fire and EMS; they won’t have any funding. The result will be increased income or sales taxes or some other means of raising needed funds.

He has a very negative view of school boards. I wonder if he has no kids in school. so feels no responsibility to support them. I would love to hear his thoughts on that topic.

If it were up to me, Ohio’s Legislature would get off its collective duff and fix the school-financing system the Ohio Supreme Court adjudicated “unconstitutional” back in 1997. And, that they would re-institute the progressive tax system, to replace the flat tax that benefits only the rich and punishes the middle class and poor.

Eliminating the property tax will only hurt our kids and ourselves. It’s a really bad idea.

Thomas Moon

West Carrollton