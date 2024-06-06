BreakingNews
Huge smokestacks overlooking river in Miamisburg to be demolished

Libra Industries to expand, add jobs in Dayton’s McCook Field neighborhood

Company merged with Gem City Engineering, will be supplier for Intel; financial incentive from city of Dayton is to retain 115 jobs, create 31 new ones by 2027

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Dayton company is going to add new capabilities at its McCook Field facility that will result in the creation of new jobs.

Libra Industries, which merged with Gem City Engineering a handful of years ago, plans to invest more than $2.1 million into its facility at 401 Leo St., according to a recently approved development agreement between the company and the city of Dayton.

The city has agreed to provide $150,000 to the project to help the company build a new ISO cleanroom, to purchase machinery and equipment, and to provide employee training.

The development agreement says the project and city funds will help Libra Industries retain 115 jobs and create 31 new ones by the end of 2027.

The improvements to the facility have to be completed by the end of next year.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said there was concern when Gem City Engineering was purchased by Libra that the company’s operations might move out of the city.

She said the company is a major anchor in that part of Dayton.

“We are really excited to see Libra Industries investing in the city of Dayton and continuing that anchoring presence,” she said.

Dickstein said Libra Industries is going to be a supplier for Intel, which is investing more than $28 billion in the construction of two new computer chip factories in New Albany, on the northeast side of Columbus.

Libra Industries says it provides electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturer customers in the medical, semiconductor, communications, industrial and aerospace and defense markets.

Libra says its contract manufacturing capabilities and services include complex assembly, printed circuit board assembly, precision machining, sheet metal fabrication, engineering, distribution and electronic box build capabilities.

Libra Industries says it was formed by merging multiple companies, including Gem City Engineering. Libra has manufacturing operations in Dayton, Cleveland, Dallas and Mexico.

Dayton-based Gem City Engineering started off as a tool-and-die shop in 1936.

In Other News
1
Children face a mental health crisis: We want to hear from youth who...
2
Home sale prices in past decade: See which Dayton community has had the...
3
AFRL mod raises GhostEye radar contract value to $50 million for...
4
Dayton VA to rename women’s clinic after trailblazing Dayton veteran
5
Honda launches first hydrogen fuel cell CR-V in Marysville ‘supercar...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top