Libra Industries to expand, add jobs in Dayton’s McCook Field neighborhood

The city has agreed to provide $150,000 to the project to help the company build a new ISO cleanroom, to purchase machinery and equipment, and to provide employee training.

The development agreement says the project and city funds will help Libra Industries retain 115 jobs and create 31 new ones by the end of 2027.

The improvements to the facility have to be completed by the end of next year.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said there was concern when Gem City Engineering was purchased by Libra that the company’s operations might move out of the city.

She said the company is a major anchor in that part of Dayton.

“We are really excited to see Libra Industries investing in the city of Dayton and continuing that anchoring presence,” she said.

Dickstein said Libra Industries is going to be a supplier for Intel, which is investing more than $28 billion in the construction of two new computer chip factories in New Albany, on the northeast side of Columbus.

Libra Industries says it provides electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturer customers in the medical, semiconductor, communications, industrial and aerospace and defense markets.

Libra says its contract manufacturing capabilities and services include complex assembly, printed circuit board assembly, precision machining, sheet metal fabrication, engineering, distribution and electronic box build capabilities.

Libra Industries says it was formed by merging multiple companies, including Gem City Engineering. Libra has manufacturing operations in Dayton, Cleveland, Dallas and Mexico.

Dayton-based Gem City Engineering started off as a tool-and-die shop in 1936.