Lieberman elected president of County Commissioners Association of Ohio

Caption
Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman was elected president of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio for 2022.

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
47 minutes ago

Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman was sworn in by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as president of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio for 2022.

She was elected by her peers during the association’s annual conference on Thursday in Columbus.

In her new role Lieberman will lead the association’s efforts to enhance the state-county partnership and achieve policy objectives, including additional state support for county jail enhancements, protecting county revenue streams and relieving some of the unfunded state mandates on the 88 Ohio counties, according to a release.

Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, second from the right, was elected president of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio for 2022 during its winter conference in Columbus. CONTRIBUTED

“I’m honored to have been chosen to help guide CCAO’s leadership as we work to build stronger counties for a stronger Ohio,” Lieberman said. “Counties are the state’s partner in delivering critical services such as justice and public safety, infrastructure, child and senior citizen protective services, election administration and more. Now more than ever, that partnership is crucial to improving the quality of life for the people we serve.”

This is Lieberman’s second term as CCAO president. She also served as president in 2012 and was first vice president in 2021. She has been a board member since 2007.

Lieberman has been a Montgomery County commissioner since 2005.

She is a graduate of the University of Dayton School of Law. Her husband, Dennis, is a litigator and defense attorney. She has two sons, David and D.J.

Jen Balduf
