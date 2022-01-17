Life-threatening injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in Washington Twp.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Honda Civic driven by a 46-year-old man was going west on Miamisburg-Centerville Road when it went left of center while on the I-675 overpass and hit a 2010 Kia Soul, according to the sheriff’s office. The Civic reportedly hit a guardrail on the southside of the road and then hit a 2017 Kia Sorento. The Honda crossed Southwind Drive, hit an embankment and then came to stop in a drainage ditch.

The 46-year-old man driving the Civic was the man with life-threatening injuries who was transported by CareFlight and the 22-year-old woman driving the Sorento was the person who was treated at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. A 24-year-old man who was driving the Soul did not suffer any injuries.