Life-threatening injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in Washington Twp.

CareFlight transported a man with life-threatening injuries to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Washington Twp. Sunday morning.
A woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene as well, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11:26 a.m., Sunday, deputies responded to the 1900 block of Miamisburg-Centerville Road on a report of a crash.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Honda Civic driven by a 46-year-old man was going west on Miamisburg-Centerville Road when it went left of center while on the I-675 overpass and hit a 2010 Kia Soul, according to the sheriff’s office. The Civic reportedly hit a guardrail on the southside of the road and then hit a 2017 Kia Sorento. The Honda crossed Southwind Drive, hit an embankment and then came to stop in a drainage ditch.
The 46-year-old man driving the Civic was the man with life-threatening injuries who was transported by CareFlight and the 22-year-old woman driving the Sorento was the person who was treated at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. A 24-year-old man who was driving the Soul did not suffer any injuries.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.
