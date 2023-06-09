Lightning the sloth gives birth at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — A new zoo baby has been born at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden!
After roughly a week of 24-hour birth watch, Lightning, a Linne’s two-toed sloth, gave birth Wednesday.
The pup was born around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday and appears to be healthy and strong as it bonds with its mother. The sex of the baby sloth isn’t known yet, and the zoo said it often requires DNA testing to know for sure.
Lightning and the new pup also won’t be visible to zoo guests for awhile as they continue to bond.
The birth of the new pup comes after 10-year-old Lightning gave birth to a stillborn pup in 2021.
“This is the first sloth baby that our team has cared for,” said Julie Grove, Cincinnati Zoo’s manager of ambassador animals. “We are beyond excited that the baby is finally here! We’re ready to provide support to Lightning as she navigates being a mom.”
