Lights of Hope cancer fundraiser at RiverScape postponed due to heat

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Lights of Hope cancer fundraiser scheduled for Friday night at RiverScape in downtown Dayton has been postponed because of heat. The event will be held next Friday, Sept. 1, according to American Cancer Society officials.

At noon Friday, the heat index at the Dayton International Airport had already hit 98 according to the National Weather Service, as temperatures in the high 80s mixed with muggy air and high dew-points.

Lights of Hope is an annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, sending a message to lawmakers that their support is critical to ending cancer as we know it.

For the Dayton event, cancer survivor Julie Turner will create her Lights of Hope display. About 200 bags, each representing someone touched by cancer, will be illuminated at dusk. The event will start at 7 p.m. at RiverScape Metro Park, 111 E. Monument Ave.

For more information, go to fightcancer.org.

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30-plus years.

