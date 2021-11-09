Lincoln statue destined for Dayton VA awaits final fundraising push

Just over a month before Lincoln was assassinated in 1865, he made a speech promising: “To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan.”

Dayton was the location for one of the first three soldier’s homes in the country; Dayton’s home became the Dayton VA Medical Center.

“It’s just magnificent,” DeFries said of the statue.

Raised so far has been about $400,000. “We need about another $125,000,” said DeFries, chief executive and owner of Dayton electronics firm Copp Systems since 2012.

One big remaining step will be construction of a plaza or pavilion for the statue at Kentucky and Ohio avenues, near the VA Medical Center on Dayton’s West side. The plan is to place the work on a massive limestone pedestal, four feet high.

The VA provided the professional design of the pavilion and hired the architect and engineering firms for design work, DeFries said.

Information about the American Veterans Heritage Center can be found at https://americanveteransheritage.org/

Donations via credit card and other information can be found at https://americanveteransheritage.org/how-to-help/